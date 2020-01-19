Brokerages Set FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $287.06

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after acquiring an additional 402,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 633,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $310.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $193.51 and a 1-year high of $315.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.20.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?