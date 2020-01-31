Brokerages Set FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Target Price at $58.00

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $65,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

