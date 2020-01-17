Brokerages Set Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) PT at $21.00

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?