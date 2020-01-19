Brokerages Set Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $106.86

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.86.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fortinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 176,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.49. 1,107,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

