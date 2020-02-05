Brokerages Set Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Target Price at $2.71

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.56. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

