Brokerages Set Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Target Price at $21.75

Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE FBM traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 273,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,271. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $818.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

