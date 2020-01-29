Brokerages Set Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) PT at $33.88

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices