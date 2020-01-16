Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT at €55.37

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.37 ($64.38).

FRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

FRA:FRE traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €48.04 ($55.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,186,114 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €49.83 and a 200 day moving average of €46.34. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

