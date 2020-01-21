Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,631. The company has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.47. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

