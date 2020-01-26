Brokerages Set Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Target Price at $7.00

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGZPY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGZPY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 577,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. Gazprom PAO has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

