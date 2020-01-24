Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $47.17

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,383,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,300. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,673.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 25.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,424 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

