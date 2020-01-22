Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $23.67

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $1,990,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $2,698,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,262. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

