Brokerages Set Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) PT at $7.50

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of GLUU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 2,633,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $584,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

