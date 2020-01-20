Brokerages Set GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) PT at $27.58

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

