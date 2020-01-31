Brokerages Set Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $87.44

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $402,559.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter worth $238,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 61.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 212,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Godaddy stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $69.80. 1,177,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. Godaddy has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: What are economic reports?