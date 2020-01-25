Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) PT at $6.00

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14 and a beta of -1.10. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

