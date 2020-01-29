Brokerages Set Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target at $2.90

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several research firms have commented on GTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.03 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 122,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00. Also, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $63,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,867,600 shares of company stock worth $3,265,652 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

