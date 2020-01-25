Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $443.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,353,181.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,152,063.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Green Plains by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

