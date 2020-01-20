Brokerages Set GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target at $9.88

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GSKY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 462,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,819. GreenSky has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

