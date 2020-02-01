Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) PT at $136.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms recently commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.68. 72,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Further Reading: Recession