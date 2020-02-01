Brokerages Set Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT at $33.33

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. 19,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $359.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?