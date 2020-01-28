Brokerages Set Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Price Target at $5.44

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,765 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

