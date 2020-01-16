Brokerages Set Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Target Price at GBX 197.22

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.22 ($2.59).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

HSTG traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 185.20 ($2.44). The company had a trading volume of 456,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.70 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.72.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

