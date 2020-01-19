Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Target Price at $32.11

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

