Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 121,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,411. The company has a market capitalization of $827.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

