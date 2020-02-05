Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $41.55

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLF traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $41.02. 1,312,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.42.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?