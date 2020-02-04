Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) PT at $58.50

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 203,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

