Brokerages Set Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Target Price at $30.67

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 557,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 74,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,451. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

