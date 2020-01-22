Brokerages Set Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) PT at $238.20

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.20.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura decreased their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $174.53 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

