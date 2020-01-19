Brokerages Set Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $16.00

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,123,713 shares of company stock worth $15,944,810. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 15,688.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 66.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 465.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,507,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,305 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 732,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

