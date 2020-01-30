Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Target Price at $8.81

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $836.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels