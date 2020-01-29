Brokerages Set Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Target Price at $15.00

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

HUD stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Hudson has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 729.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hudson by 35.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

