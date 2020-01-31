Brokerages Set Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) PT at $72.00

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

