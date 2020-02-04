Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $70.47

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.95. 942,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

