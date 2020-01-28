Brokerages Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) PT at $3.83

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth $126,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.01. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

