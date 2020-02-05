Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Price Target at GBX 1,153.75

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,153.75 ($15.18).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of LON IMI traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,127 ($14.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IMI has a one year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,059.74.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

