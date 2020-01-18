Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $92.10

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,936 shares of company stock worth $11,594,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Incyte by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. 1,369,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. Incyte has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

