Brokerages Set Informa PLC (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 896.63

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 906.50 ($11.92).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of LON INF traded down GBX 30.40 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 827 ($10.88). 3,301,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 832.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 825.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 34.32. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

See Also: What is a Swap?