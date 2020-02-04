Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) PT at C$142.73

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$143.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$141.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$144.45. The company had a trading volume of 201,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,817. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$103.41 and a 12-month high of C$146.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$142.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

