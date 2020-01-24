Brokerages Set International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $45.27

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of IP stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 19,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

