Brokerages Set Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) PT at $11.25

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 131.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

