Brokerages Set Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $38.63

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

JBL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. 675,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,188. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $108,139.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,583,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $219,833.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,837.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,361 shares of company stock worth $14,135,150 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?