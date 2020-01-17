Brokerages Set Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) PT at $23.10

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.73.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund