Brokerages Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Target Price at €28.00

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.00 ($32.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

JEN stock opened at €23.98 ($27.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.95.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

