Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target at $161.29

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $166.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,642. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

