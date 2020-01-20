Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target at $105.50

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $238,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,756,489.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

