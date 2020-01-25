Brokerages Set Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) PT at €63.82

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($74.21).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

LXS traded up €0.62 ($0.72) on Wednesday, hitting €55.50 ($64.53). The company had a trading volume of 312,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.15. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

