Brokerages Set Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $215.18

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $203.13 on Thursday. Linde has a 52-week low of $159.08 and a 52-week high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

