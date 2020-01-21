Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target at $197.00

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. CL King boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.36. 3,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,528. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

