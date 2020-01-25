Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $31.80

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Longbow Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

LPX opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,973 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

